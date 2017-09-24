Midlothian standoff: Man surrenders to police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man surrendered to police early Sunday morning following a standoff in Midlothian.

The situation began Saturday, at about 11:15 p.m., when officers were called to a home along the 7000 block of Velvet Antler Drive to check on 49-year-old John Michael Loslo III.

“At the time, police were able to make contact with [Loslo], who was inside the home,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “At one point, Loslo brandished a weapon at the responding officers. One officer fired at the suspect. Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained any injuries as a result of this incident.”

Eventually the SWAT and Negotiations teams responded to the home.

“A short time later, Loslo surrendered to police,” police said.

Loslo was charged with brandishing a firearm.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information call call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.