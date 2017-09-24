Shorts or sweaters? Temperatures from near 90° down to the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been pretty warm lately. The normal high for this time of year is in the upper 70s, and the normal low is in the upper 50s.

Highs for Richmond over the past ten days have been in the 80s to around 90°.

Overnight lows have not dropped below 61°. Lows in outlying areas have dropped into the 50s on some nights.

The jet stream pattern will shift significantly this week. Colder air, which has been in the western part of the country, will slide eastward and displace our warm conditions.

After highs near 90° Sunday, highs will stay in the 80s Monday through Thursday. A strong cold front will pass Thursday, followed by temperatures actually a little below normal for next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s for Richmond, with 40s in outlying areas.

Until that front passes by, humidity levels will increase, making it feel muggy through early Thursday, thanks to moisture being streamed up from Hurricane Maria off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

That cool air will hang around for a long time. Warmer temperatures will return later next week.

