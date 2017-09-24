One injured, several others displaced in Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in the West End Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Colonial Village at Chase Gayton apartment complex on Chase Gayton Drive off of Gaskins Road at approximately 2:23 p.m. and arrived two minutes later to find fire coming from the rear of the top floor of a three-story building.

Several citizens were escorted from the building along with multiple birds and cats. One resident was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 2:49 p.m.

Crews remain on scene to assist those who were displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.