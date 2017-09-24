Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of volunteers turned out Saturday afternoon in to beautify areas across for the “Give a Day RVA” event.

The Enrichmond Foundation hosted one event in Evergreen Cemetery where folks cleared away debris from graves as well as roads and access points.

Additional projects included painting buildings and tending and planting a nearby community garden.

Crews filled plant beds with fertilizer and compost and picked fresh fruits and vegetables.

Victoria Campbell, the city’s community garden coordinator, said local families will benefit from the bounty.

“We put gardens in and feed a lot of people, you know that may not be able to get fresh vegetables,” Campbell said. “Our gardens are all organic, so you can just reach in and stick it right in your mouth."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also attended and helped crews plant some vegetables.