CBS 6 Sports Football Recap

It was a busy Saturday of Football in the state. In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson threw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns while running back Steven Peoples scored three times in a 38-0 win over ODU.

At Robins Stadium, the Richmond Spiders fell to Elon for the first time ever 36-33. The Spiders set a school record for the longest scoring play in school history, a 93 touchdown pass from Kyle Lauletta to Cortrelle Simpson. Lauletta threw for 497 yards and three touchdowns while Simpson had 10 catches for 192 yards in the loss.

In Harrisonburg, JMU won their 16th straight game dating back to last season after a 28-10 win over Maine. Quarterback Bryan Schor threw four touchdowns as the Dukes racked up 492 yards of offense in the win.

Down in Ettrick, Virginia State remained undefeated after they beat Winston Salem St. 33-27 in overtime. Quarterback Cordelral Cook threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 115 and a score. VSU running back Trent Cannon had 144 yards on the grounds and two TD's.

At Hovey Field, Virginia Union quarterback Darius Taylor threw for 383 yards and a career high five touchdowns as the Panthers won a shootout over Fayetteville State 47-40. The 47 points are a Panthers season high.

In High School action, St. Christopher's defeated Norfolk Academy 28-7. Saints wide receiver Will Hayes had four catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win.