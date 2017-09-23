Teenager killed on Petersburg street

Teen killed
Posted 10:30 am, September 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:46AM, September 23, 2017

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead early Saturday morning in Petersburg, according to Petersburg Police. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police found the teenager after they responded to the report of a person down in the 1100 block of West High Street, near Bluefield Street, at about 4:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy dead at the scene.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Witnesses can email news tips or photos here.