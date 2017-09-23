Police ID woman fatally struck crossing street to go shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified a woman who was fatally struck while crossing a street on Richmond's Northside Saturday afternoon.

Ricmond police said officers were called to 1100 block of Azalea Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit at 3 p.m.

Portion of Azalea Ave. near Seminary blocked off due to Pedestrian fatality. Rpd crash team on scene. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Hx5C9Huwdi — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 23, 2017

When officials arrived, they found 33-year-old Tara L. Anderson lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at scene.

Police said that Anderson was crossing Azalea to go to a shopping center when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn from Seminary Avenue.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The Richmond Police Crash Team responded to the accident where they took measurements and interviewed the driver.

No charges have been filed at this time but a final decision will be made in consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.