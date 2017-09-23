James River comes from behind to win at Clover Hill 39-21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va - Behind quarterback Graham Scholl and running back Jalen Butler, the James River Rapids came back from a 15 point first half deficit to knock off Clover Hill 39-21 in week 5.

The Cavaliers (1-4) led 21-6 in the second quarter behind 3 touchdowns from quarterback Miles Evans who finished with 202 total yards from scrimmage.

But the Rapids (3-2) shut out the Cavaliers after halftime, scoring the final 33 points of the game for the victory. Butler had 130 yards rushing and 2 TDs while Scholl had 77 yards passing and another 91 on the ground in the win. Scholl also had an interception return for a score on defense.

James River hosts Manchester next week while Clover Hill is on the road at Cosby.