Mustang driver arrested for hit-and-run; VDOT worker hospitalized

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police reported today that they have charged an Alexandria man in the Friday hit-and-run of a VDOT Safety Services Patroller on I-95, WDCW reported.

The patroller had arrived to help a disabled motorist in the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 166B, and was setting up traffic cones to protect the motorist when police say he was struck by a green Mustang.

The Mustang then fled the scene. State troopers investigated and have arrested Ginnun Frazier, 27, in this incident, charging him with hit-and-run and driving on a revoked license.

The patroller was taken to Fairfax Inova hospital with serious injuries.

Police could not provide an update on his condition at this time.