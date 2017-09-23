Dinwiddie rolls at Prince George 63-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prince George, VA - Two weeks after knocking off the defending Class 4 State Champs Salem on the road, Dinwiddie continued their winning ways against Prince George 63-6. The Generals have won 18 straight regular season games dating back to October 2015 and 11 straight over the Royals.

Prince George started off strong with a 52 kickoff return for a touchdown by Lawayne Allen to give the Royals a 6-0 lead. Dinwiddie would score the next 63 points as six different players would score touchdowns.

Generals running back Tyre Dalton led a balance rushing attack with 120 yards rushing. Zyan Sturdivant added 118 yards and three touchdowns. The team rushed for 360 yards and had 596 yards of offense with quarterback K'ymon Pope adding 236 yards through the air with and accounted for three touchdowns.