Complete CBS Premiere Week schedule and show previews

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is finally over, Central Virginia. Premiere Week kicks off Monday here on CBS 6.

That means all-new episodes of your favorite shows. Plus, CBS is adding two new comedies and two new procedurals to the mix this week.

Here’s a first look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY – – SEASON PREMIERE

– SEASON PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON* — SERIES PREMIERE | ( 9JKL — SERIES PREMIERE will air Monday, Oct. 2)

— SERIES PREMIERE | ( — SERIES PREMIERE will air Monday, Oct. 2) 9 P.M. — KEVIN CAN WAIT — SEASON PREMIERE!

— SEASON PREMIERE! 9:30 P.M. — ME, MYSELF & I* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 10 p.m. — SCORPION — SEASON PREMIERE

And remember to watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns after all of your favorite CBS shows. You’ll get the most in-depth and complete coverage of the news of the day and breaking stories. Plus, watch our exclusive features, CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations, RVA Revealed, Beyond the Roster, Holmberg’s Take and I Have A Story, that you’ll only find on CBS 6.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. — NCIS — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 p.m. — BULL — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS — SEASON PREMIERE

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. — SURVIVOR — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 p.m. — SEAL TEAM — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 10 p.m. — CRIMINAL MINDS — SEASON PREMIERE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m. — CBS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: CHICAGO @ GREEN BAY

FRIDAY SEPT. 29

8 p.m. — MACGYVER — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 p.m. — HAWAII FIVE-0 — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10 p.m. — BLUE BLOODS — SEASON PREMIERE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

8 p.m. — NCIS

9 p.m. — 48 HOURS — 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN

7:30 p.m. — 60 MINUTES

8:30 p.m. — WISDOM OF THE CROWD* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10:30 p.m. — TBA

*New Show!

You can watch previews of many of the shows in the video player below.