Complete CBS Premiere Week schedule and show previews

Posted 10:00 am, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:17PM, September 23, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is finally over, Central Virginia. Premiere Week kicks off  Monday here on CBS 6.

That means all-new episodes of your favorite shows. Plus, CBS is adding two new comedies and two new procedurals to the mix this week.

Here’s a first look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:

CBS Premiere Week 2017.

CBS Premiere Week 2017.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

  • 8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY –– SEASON PREMIERE
  • 8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON* — SERIES PREMIERE | (9JKLSERIES PREMIERE will air Monday, Oct. 2)
  • 9 P.M. — KEVIN CAN WAIT — SEASON PREMIERE!
  • 9:30 P.M. — ME, MYSELF & I* — SERIES PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — SCORPION — SEASON PREMIERE

And remember to watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns after all of your favorite CBS shows. You’ll get the most in-depth and complete coverage of the news of the day and breaking stories. Plus, watch our exclusive features, CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations, RVA Revealed, Beyond the Roster, Holmberg’s Take and I Have A Story, that you’ll only find on CBS 6. 

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

  • 8 p.m. — NCIS — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — BULL — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS — SEASON PREMIERE

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

  • 8 p.m. — SURVIVOR — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — SEAL TEAMSERIES PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — CRIMINAL MINDS — SEASON PREMIERE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

  • 8 p.m. — CBS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: CHICAGO @ GREEN BAY

FRIDAY SEPT. 29

  • 8 p.m. — MACGYVER — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — HAWAII FIVE-0 — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — BLUE BLOODS — SEASON PREMIERE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

  • 8 p.m. — NCIS
  • 9 p.m. — 48 HOURS — 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

  • 7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN
  • 7:30 p.m. — 60 MINUTES
  • 8:30 p.m. — WISDOM OF THE CROWD* SERIES PREMIERE
  • 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10:30 p.m. — TBA

*New Show!

You can watch previews of many of the shows in the video player below.