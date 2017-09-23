Woman fatally struck in Richmond was crossing street to go shopping

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck while crossing a street on Richmond’s Northside Saturday afternoon.
Ricmond police said officers were called to 1100 block of Azalea Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit at 3 p.m.
When officials arrived, they found a woman’s body in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at scene.
Police said the woman was crossing Azalea to go to a shopping center when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn.
Photo Gallery
Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations.
No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.
37.601780 -77.451629