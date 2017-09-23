Woman fatally struck in Richmond was crossing street to go shopping

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck while crossing a street on Richmond’s Northside Saturday afternoon.

Ricmond police said officers were called to 1100 block of Azalea Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit at 3 p.m.

Portion of Azalea Ave. near Seminary blocked off due to Pedestrian fatality. Rpd crash team on scene. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Hx5C9Huwdi — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 23, 2017

When officials arrived, they found a woman’s body in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at scene.

Police said the woman was crossing Azalea to go to a shopping center when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

