3 arrested in Petersburg convenience store shooting
Hurricane Maria’s track shifts
Teen killed
Couple injured in house fire

Woman fatally struck in Richmond was crossing street to go shopping

Posted 8:59 pm, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02PM, September 23, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck while crossing a street on Richmond’s Northside Saturday afternoon.

Ricmond police said officers were called to 1100 block of Azalea Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit at 3 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a woman’s body in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at scene.

Police said the woman was crossing Azalea to go to a shopping center when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn.

Photo Gallery

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.