Police locate missing college student Ashanti Billie’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Officers confirmed they located the Mini Cooper of missing Virginia Beach college student Ashanti Billie on Saturday.

While Billie’s Mini Cooper was found, the 19-year-old remains still missing, Virginia Beach Police officials said.

Billie, who was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday at the Midtown at Town Center Apartments in the 4400 block of Bonney Road, never showed up for work or attended her scheduled classes.

Police said Billie is considered a missing person under suspicious circumstances due to the uncharacteristic behavior of her not showing up to work or school.

Her father, Meltony Billie, told WTKR that his daughter's cellphone was found in a dumpster.

He said that she moved to the area in August to attend culinary school.

Billie is described as a black female, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 133 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.