Weekend Events: Climb to conquer Cancer, Chesterfest, Oktoberfest at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. —

September 22

RVA Street Art Festival Friday – Sunday

Richmond Ballet 2017/2018 Season opener with Studio One, featuring Portrait of Billie by John Butler, Tarantella by George Balanchine, and Winter’s Angels, a world premiere by Ma Cong. Studio One performances through Sunday September 24th at the Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre, 407 East Canal Street. For more details visit http://www.richmondballet.com/.

September 23

OKTOBERFEST: Oktoberfest at City Stadium on Saturday, Richmond Kickers vs Rochester Rhinos. Doors Open: 5:30 pm, Admission to the Richmond Kickers versus Rochester game, tickets Oktoberfest All-inclusive $22, just game $12. Details visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6086135/oktoberfestrichmond-kickers-vs-rochester-rhinos-richmond-richmond-kickers or http://www.richmondkickers.com/

Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors first Climb to Conquer Cancer, Saturday, check in 7:30am and the ride starts at 8:30am in Libby Hill Park. Church Hill. The ride/climb up iconic Libby Hill made famous in 2015 World Cycling Championship offers competitive cyclist three experiences: You will compete based on the average Strava times of two climbs of this hill for age-group awards and King of the Mountain/Queen of the Mountain awards; An urban ride through the 29th Street corridor of Church Hill, site of the upcoming 29th Street Bike Walk Boulevard project or your choice of a scenic ride on the roads through Historic Battlefield Park and in the countryside and beyond. Distance options are 63, 44 or 26.2 miles or an off-road ride through the trails of the James River Basin (either an easier Taste of Trails, about 19 miles or the Trail Challenge, that includes more of the James River Park System for 33 miles total). After your ride, celebrate at the after party and awards ceremony with a beer from Stone Brewing, and food for purchase from a local food truck. For more information and to register visit http://amysarmyrva.com/. Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer research and prevention, including the life-saving cancer research conducted by https://www.massey.vcu.edu/.

Chesterfest – Saturday in Village of Chester, 11801 Centre Street, Chester, Va. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., 150 Arts and crafts, merchant vendors, as well as a huge kids zone, rock climbing walls, obstacles courses, live entertainment, music an a wide range of things to do. For details visit http://chesterfest.org/. Event is free, pay as you go.

Train Day, Richmond Railroad Museum, 102 Hull Street, South End of the 14th Street Mayo Bridge Saturday, 9 am – 3 pm, bounce house, kiddie train rides, a food truck and entertainment, coal-fired, steam locomotive, costumed characters “Cinder & Tender”. For more details visit http://richmondrailroadmuseum.org/.

8th Annual Gloucester Wine Festival, Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm, at Brent & Becky’s Bulbs, 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia,. Wines, live music, food, art & retail vendors and wine tasting General Parking at Ware Academy, 7936 John Clayton Memorial Hwy, Gloucester Courthouse, VA 23061 with convenient shuttles to the festival site. Advance tickets $25, $30 at the gate, more details at http://gloucesterwinefestival.com/.

The Broadberry presents RVA LIVE! Mathew E. White -Natalie Prass, Tim Barry-Bio Ritmo, Clair Morgan – Richmond Symphony, Saturday, 8 pm at The Carpenter Theater at Dominion ARts Center, 600 East Grace Street. After party at the Broadberry, 2729 West Broad Street, Richmond. For more information visit http://www.thebroadberry.com/.

Highland Springs High School’s “Blast from the Past” Saturday, 6:30 pm – midnight at the ACCA Shrine Temple 1712 Bellevue Avenue, proceeds from this event benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children. Two bands will perform, Cisco & English Channel – 60’s & 70’s Rock & Roll. This event, while promoted as a Highland Springs event is open to anyone and we welcome all for a night of fun and music & dancing. Tickets are available at Acca Shrine 804-264-0509 & by PayPal at Springer Connection.com $25.00 per person, $30.00 at the door. The event in fifteen years has contributed over $54,000.00 to Shriners Hospitals.

September 23 & 24

Time Travelers: A Free Weekend of Richmond History

Richmond’s most renowned historic homes and museums offer visitors a “passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Tourists and locals can discover the City’s treasures, spanning 400 years of fascinating history and including the homes of John Marshall, Jefferson Davis, John Wickham, James Dooley and other important Virginians. Visitors will be entered to win a grand prize drawing which includes items from the museum gift shops.

Participating sites: Agecroft Hall & Gardens, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Historic School, The John Marshall House, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Poe Museum, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Historic St. John’s Church, The Valentine & The 1812 Wickham House, Virginia Randolph Museum, Walkerton Tavern, White House of the Confederacy (American Civil War Museum), Wilton House Museum. Get details at https://maymont.org/estate/mansion/time-travelers/.

September 24

The 70th Anniversary Celebration & Farewell Tribute Honoring The Virginia Choral Ensemble, Sunday, program starts 4 pm at Cedar Street Baptist Church Of God, 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond. The program features The Legendary Ingramettes, The New Jewels, with special and many others, Guests Rev. Luther Barnes & The Sunset Jubilaires, Emcee Minister Cavel Phillips & Dr. Johnny Branch . For tickets at Barky’s Spiritual Store, 18 East Broad Street, Cedar Street Church Office, Tickets $20.

Carol Covell & Friends, Samaritan’s Purse Charity – hosting a Helping Hands Jazz Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief at The Positive Vibe Cafe, 2825 Hathaway Road/Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm. Local musicians and vocalists will perform. Get more details at https://give.classy.org./helpinghandsjazzbenefit.

Through September 30

The Heritage Ensemble Theatre fall season with “Wine in the Wilderness” directed by dl Hopkins and written by playwright, Alice Childress at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, 4901 Old Brook Road. , A 10 a.m. matinee will be held on September 27. General admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com. Directed by dl Hopkins, a stage veteran in Richmond’s theatre community, the ensemble cast features Dorothy “Dee-D” Miller as “Tommy,” Rakeem Laws as “Bill Jameson,” Toney Q. Cobb as “Oldtimer,” Foree Shalom as “Sonny-Man,” and introducing Muslima Musawwir as “Cynthia”. Wine in the Wilderness is the first of three planned productions during THETC’s 2017-2018 season. Performance details are available online at: http://theheritageensemble.wixsite.com/thetc/current-production and tickets can be found at: http://wineinthewilderness.bpt.me/. For more information, for details call Shalandis Wheeler Smith at 804-404-5259.

September 29 – October 1

A return engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical returns to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Friday, September 29 through Sunday October 1 with four performances. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 21. For more information on JERSEY BOYS, go to www.JerseyBoysTour.com or www.BroadwayInRichmond.com.

October 4

Henrico County Police Division Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation, Wednesday, October 4, 6 pm at the Henrico County Training Center, 7701 East Parham Road. Speak one-on-one with current Police and communications officers and learn about their specialized fields and learn about the application process, physical agility requirements and the training academy. For more information contact Officer K.A Alter at 804-501-5196.

Through April 30, 2018

VIRGINIA JAZZ: The Early Years, is now open at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street. Thirty-five (35) Virginia-based artists who made national and international contributions to the development of Jazz from the early 1900’s to the mid- 1960’s are featured. The multi-media presentation includes photographs, biographies, memorabilia and a video montage of vintage film clips and music. The VIRGINIA JAZZ: The Early Years exhibition will run through April 30, 2018. For more information contact Richmond Jazz Society at 804.643.1972 or visit the website at http://www.vajazz.org/rjs-jazz-preservation/. The exhibition is sponsored in part by The Cabell Foundation, Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Foundation for the Arts, CultureWorks Grant Program and The Valentine. Opening Day activities are sponsored by Dominion Energy.