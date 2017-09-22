Woman with ‘pain’ tattoo yells ‘don’t [expletive] move’ during taxi driver holdup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman captured on dash-cam video robbing a taxi driver on Richmond's East End early Thursday morning.

Koury Wilson, a Richmond Police spokesperson, said an officer was flagged down in the 1700 block of Fairfield Way at 4:05 a.m. for an armed robbery report.

The driver told the officer the female suspect got into his cab in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street and asked him to take her to a nearby convenience store.

When the driver arrived there, the woman got out of the vehicle, but the driver said that a few moments later, she got back into the cab and asked him return to Accommodation Street.

"When they arrive, she pulls a metallic object, believed to be a firearm, and presses it against the driver’s side," Wilson said.

That exchange was caught on the taxi's dash-cam video.

“Give me everything in your pocket. Don’t move. Don’t [expletive] move!” the suspect can be heard telling the driver.

“What are you doing?” the driver asks.

“Give me everything in your pocket. Everything, everything,” the suspect replies. “Give me the phone!”

“Lady, I need my phone,” the driver replies.

“Give me the [expletive] phone!” the suspect yells as she grabs the driver’s phone and then exits the vehicle.

Police said she ran off on foot.

The suspect was described as a black female with a light complexion and a tattoo of the word “pain” and hearts on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a green San Antonio Spurs baseball hat, a light-colored shirt and a pants with a green and black Aztec print.

If you have information that could help police, call First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at 804-510-4182 or 804-646-3395 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

