Tractor trailer hits I-95 bridge: Avoid the area

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Two lanes of Interstate 95 north in Colonial Heights were closed Friday after a tractor trailer hit an interstate bridge.

The accident was reported near Exit 53 near Southpark Boulevard.

"The north center lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp are closed," VDOT advised at 12 p.m. "Traffic backups are approximately two miles."

No injuries were reported, but the bridge has been damaged, according to Colonial Heights officials.

"VDOT engineers are en-route to assess the damage. Please avoid I-95 northbound near the Southpark exit," a city spokesperson said. "Additionally the West Roslyn Road bridge over I-95 is closed while damage is being assessed. Please avoid this area and use alternates routes at this time."

This is a developing story.

