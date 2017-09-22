‘The Sunshine Dozen’ available for adoption at RACC this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking to adopt a dog, Richmond Animal Care and Control will have a dozen new dogs available for adoption this weekend.

The dogs are a part of “The Sunshine Dozen,” who were transferred to Richmond from Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services before Hurricane Irma hit the area earlier this month.

The shelter dogs were transferred to Richmond to make way for displaced animals taken in from the storm.

“These sunshine pups are ready to become Richmonders and be welcomed into forever homes in our city!” RACC wrote in a Facebook post.

The dogs will be available for adoption starting Saturday, September 23 at noon.

RACC noted five of the dogs, Cloud, Gator, Snobird, Mr. Wizzard, and Johnny) have pending adoption applications.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.