Missing Richmond woman arrested in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shatema Smith, the 37-year-old missing woman wanted for questioning in a Richmond murder, was located in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to Richmond Police. Richmond detectives plan to travel to Raleigh to speak with Smith, who was taken into custody as a fugitive, according to online records.

Earlier this week, investigators said smith may have information that could help solve the murder of 33-year-old Montez A. Matthews. Matthews was found dead inside his Frank Road home in South Richmond on Tuesday.

He had been shot multiple times, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police also found Matthews' car, which was missing following the Richmond man's death.

Smith is currently being held at the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.