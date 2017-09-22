New Richmond Wawa to open on Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a year in the making and with the fate of the nearby Diamond still up in the air, a local developer and gas station/convenience store chain are moving dirt on the eastern edge of Scott’s Addition.

Construction has begun on a Wawa location on the former Bill’s Barbecue site at 3100 N. Boulevard near the intersection of Ellen Road.

Property owner and local broker Jeff Williams said the Pennsylvania-based gas station company, known more for its hoagies and snacks, is targeting a mid-2018 opening.

Crews received the green light from city hall in January to commence ground work and environmental mitigation, Williams said, in hopes of expediting the opening of the gas station.

Wawa and Williams’ company signed a long-term lease for the 1.44-acre property last year. Williams purchased the property from the former owners of Bill’s Barbecue in 2013 for $1.2 million, according to city property records.

Wawa could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

The chain has been growing its store count across the region, now with nearly 30 locations throughout metro Richmond. The Boulevard station would be the second Wawa within Richmond city limits, joining one at 7316 Forest Hill Ave. on the Southside.

