Chesterfield leaders break ground on $31 million elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public School administrators broke ground at the site of the future Enon Elementary School in Chester.

Dozens showed up to the ceremony Friday morning at 2001 East Hundred Road.

The Enon Elementary School project will replace the existing school which was built in 1928.

School improvements are budgeted for $31.6 million and are anticipated to start in 2018 and be completed in 2019.

The aging school that was crumbling and in a state of disrepair was torn down over the summer.

"We heard over and over again from residents that our school on the hill is a centerpiece and the focal point of of our community," School Board Member Carrie Coyner said. "I am so excited that we are standing here in the same spot to celebrate our new school being built right here."

The one-story building involved the purchase of two acres from nearby Rivermont Presbyterian Church.

That additional acreage would provide sufficient parking, school bus access and playing fields for the school.

The construction of a new Enon is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2013.

It is part of a larger $304 million initiative to improve several school buildings in Chesterfield County.

Currently Enon Elementary students are sharing a building with Marguerite Christian Elementary, a few miles away.