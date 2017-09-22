Wrong-way driver crashes into on-coming traffic along Interstate 64

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The investigation into an accident that involved a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 remained on-going Friday afternoon. Two people suffered serious injuries in the Thursday night crash.

“Virginia State Police received a call [at about 10:08 p.m. Thursday] about a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A trooper was immediately dispatched to respond. Minutes later the wrong-way vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle near the 159 mile marker [Gum Springs exit] in Louisa.”

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

