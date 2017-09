HENRICO, Va – Henrico Police responded to a shooting at a hotel on Eastridge Rd Thursday night.

Officers received the call a short time after 11:00 p.m. about the shooting at the Regency Hotel. They later found a male victim in a car on I-64 near I-295. Medics transported the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Henrico Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.