Autumn officially begins today; here’s how long it will still feel like summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox occurs Friday, September 22 at 4:02 p.m. EDT.

The sun's direct rays, which were over the Northern Hemisphere during summer, will be directly over the Equator at the equinox.

Autumn begins, but it will still feel like summer for a while

(Sun and Earth are not drawn to scale)

High and low temperatures will remain above normal through next Thursday. A strong cold front, combined with a change in the jet stream, will usher much cooler air back into the region Friday through next weekend. This process will also knock Hurricane Maria away from the coast.

The warm temperatures as of late haven't done much to help fall colors. There is only some minor color in the western part of the state. We will see the leaves approach peak over the next three to six weeks statewide.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: