Portsmouth Police search for three children taken by mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are looking for three children that were taken by their birth mother on Friday, Sept. 8, reports WTKR.

According to detectives with the case, the mother, Asia M. Lamb was last seen with her children during her weekend visitations when she picked them up from school.

Investigators communicated with the mother asking her to return the children, but she has refused to do so. Although investigators do not believe the children are in any danger, they have secured warrants for her arrest.

The father became concerned when the kids did not show up to school the following Monday of Sept. 11, and called police.

Lamb is required to bring the kids to school after weekend visitations, per court order.

Lamb is a 35-year-old black female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing children are Sincere Samuels, a 13-years-old black male who stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 130 pounds, Christian Cole, a 8-year-old boy who is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs 70 pounds, and Lyric Cole, a 6-year-old black female who is 4 feet 1 inches and weighs 50 pounds.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sincere Samuels, 8-year-old Christian Cole, 6-year-old Lyric Cole or their mother Asia M. Lamb, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.