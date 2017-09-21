Check out this new adaptive playground that just opened in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A new type of playground designed for children with special needs was unveiled Wednesday at Northstar Academy on Shrader Road in Henrico County.

The playground, which is open to everyone, has new swings, slides, rock climbing and all types of new equipment to help children learn.

Teachers said that will give the students a chance to interact socially with other children in the area.

“One of the really nice things is about this park is our older high school kids can come out,” Crystal Trent with Northstar Academy said. “We were limited in the past to just the younger kids. Now we can have some of our older kids out here some of our high schoolers even like to come out here and hang out. They don’t like to jump around but they like to hang out.”

If you want to take your kids to check it out, the new adaptive playground is next to Shrader Lanes near Parham Road. (Northstar Academy's address is 8055 Shrader Road for GPS purposes.)