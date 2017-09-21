Local couple’s ‘Adopt a Family’ page helps 10K families impacted by hurricanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sabrina and John Jureidini place kind words inside a box in the midst of devastation.

"We know you've never met us and we've never met you, but please know we are sending our love and prayers to you. You are, and never will be, alone in this," read one of the notes.

More than 100,000 Americans living in the U.S. Virgin Islands are left without power, food, and diapers, among other things, after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated paradise.

"I mean, these people have lost hope, they've been hit twice in two weeks, and they've lost everything," Sabrina said.

The couple know the islands well.

John lived there for 11 years, and he proposed to Sabrina on a beach on St. John, which is now in shambles.

"I looked at her, and said I can't sit around and mope the whole time," John said.

Watching the destruction, the couple decided to take action.

"All the sudden she said well maybe we'll do adopt a family," John said.

Now, a little over two weeks later, "a family" amounts to 10,000 families.

Sabrina and another woman created an Adopt a Family USVI Facebook page.

"It's heartwarming that people have come out of the word work," Sabrina said.

People sign up on the page and they're paired with a family in the Virgin Islands who they send a box of supplies to.

"Bug spray is a huge one. Everyone is asking for bug spray," Sabrina said.

Many also include personal notes.

Messages that may mean more to those struggling than the supplies themselves.

"All these people want right now is a little bit of kindness," Sabrina said.

If you would like to adopt a family, sign up here on the Facebook page.