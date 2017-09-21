Lammar Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn offers unique flavors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lammar Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn, located near Short Pump Town Center, offers an usual array of flavors.

With varieties ranging from sweet treats like snicker-doodle to savory ones like loaded baked potato and fan favorite, salted dark chocolate caramel, there is likely something for everyone.

“You know a lot of people say, ‘I’m not really a popcorn fan.’ That was me before I started working here,” Rialand Jones, Lammar Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn Director of Deliciousness, said. “But when you come in here, it doesn’t really taste like the traditional popcorn, it draws people in.”

The shop is also tinkering with new flavors, including apple and pumpkin.

