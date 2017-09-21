It’s a Touchdown In the Kitchen with Big Herm!

RICHMOND, Va. – “Bacon makes everything better”! Fan favorite Big Herm, of Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond, made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along his signature recipe for Bacon Wrapped Brown Sugar Pork Loin. He had a great time today with Greg, Jessica and Meteorologist Tom Patton. For more information you can visit http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Bacon Wrapped Brown Sugar Pork Loin

Pork Loin

3 pounds bone-in pork loin roast

5-6 pieces of bacon

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon hot Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Brown Sugar Glaze

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon mustard powder

1. Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil and place pork on it. Preheat your oven to 375F.

2. In a small bowl, combine the salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, and chili powder.

3. Rub pork on both sides.

4. Wrap the whole thing in bacon

5. Roast for about 50-60 minutes.

6. In a small saucepan combine the ingredients for the glaze on med. heat

7. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved.

8. Drizzle glaze over top of pork roast and continue to roast for about 25-35 minutes longer, or until internal temperature has reached 160F.

9. Let rest for about 10 minutes and then slice into 1 inch thick portions. Serve with Big Herm’s Macaroni and Cheese or Sweet Mash and Green Beans.