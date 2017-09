RICHMOND, Va – Charlottesville based funk & soul band Erin & The Wildfire made their debut on our LIVE show and rocked the house. This very talented sextet features musicians Erin Lunsford, Ryan Lipps, Nick Quillen, Matt Wood, Garen Dorsey and Austin Patterson. You have the chance to see this band perform LIVE on stage Thursday, September 21st at 8pm at the Camel here in Richmond. For additional performance dates and locations, please visit https://www.erinandthewildfire.com/