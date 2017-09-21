Confederate group planning to hold another Richmond rally in December
RICHMOND, Va. – The Confederate group that held a rally on Monument Avenue last weekend has announced they will be returning to Richmond for another rally on Saturday, December 2.
The group, CSA II: New Confederate States of America, created a Facebook event titled “Protect the General Robert E. Lee Monument – Round 2.”
“We hope you will come out and support our efforts and stand tall for our Proud Confederate Monuments. This Rally is a Heritage ~ Not Hate Rally and Hate will NOT be stood for on our side whatsoever,” the group wrote.
The group said they are returning to Richmond because the CSA II Virginia Chapter asked them to come back and protect the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
At Saturday’s rally the group was met with heavy opposition from counter-protesters. The rally, held near the Robert E. Lee monument, ended early at around 11 a.m.
“We Will Not Back Down!” the group wrote.
The second rally, scheduled for December 2, 2017, is the same date as the the 34th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.
