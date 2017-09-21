× Confederate group planning to hold another Richmond rally in December

RICHMOND, Va. – The Confederate group that held a rally on Monument Avenue last weekend has announced they will be returning to Richmond for another rally on Saturday, December 2.

The group, CSA II: New Confederate States of America, created a Facebook event titled “Protect the General Robert E. Lee Monument – Round 2.”

“We hope you will come out and support our efforts and stand tall for our Proud Confederate Monuments. This Rally is a Heritage ~ Not Hate Rally and Hate will NOT be stood for on our side whatsoever,” the group wrote.

The group said they are returning to Richmond because the CSA II Virginia Chapter asked them to come back and protect the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.

At Saturday’s rally the group was met with heavy opposition from counter-protesters. The rally, held near the Robert E. Lee monument, ended early at around 11 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., marchers outnumber pro-Confederates at the Lee monument by… a lot. #rva0916 #RVA pic.twitter.com/1EnVbtnnEp — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 16, 2017

It appears some of the pro-Confederates suffered a flat tire leaving Saturday's rally on Monument Avenue. #RVA0916 pic.twitter.com/jjTkuHEwGA — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 16, 2017

“We Will Not Back Down!” the group wrote.

The second rally, scheduled for December 2, 2017, is the same date as the the 34th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

