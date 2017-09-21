× 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – Two people are seriously injured after a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle on I-64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said at 10:08 p.m. they responded to a call of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

“Minutes later the wrong-way vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle near the 159 mile marker in Louisa County,” said a state police spokesperson.

One driver was flown to a nearby hospital, while the other driver was transported via ambulance. Both driver have serious injuries, according to police.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.