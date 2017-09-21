× 16-year-old Chesterfield boy indicted for murder of neighborhood friend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old Chesterfield County boy was indicted Monday on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a neighborhood friend.

Abdule Quadir Crapps-Robinson is accused of killing 18-year-old Tyquon D. Whitehead on June 6 near the intersection of Welch Drive and Old Creek Road.

Monday, the teen was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crapps-Robinson’s trial is set for Monday, September 25 in Chesterfield Circuit Court.