Swat Team responds to barricade situation inside Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are on the scene of a barricade situation inside a Henrico County home.

Investigators said the male suspect, who is possibly armed with a firearm, has barricaded himself inside a back bedroom inside the home.

Police said around 5:45 p.m. officers were called to serve a felony capias warrant to a man in the 6600 block of Park Ave. in the West Station.

“Once police made contact with the occupant and went to apprehend him, he retreated to a bedroom inside the home,” said a police spokesperson.

Police confirmed that the suspect is the only occupant of the home and they are actively managing the situation.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a Swat Team is on the scene.

