Driver accused of shooting trooper has lengthy criminal history

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police Trooper is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the arm during a police chase in Henrico County Tuesday night.

The suspect, 23-year-old Karisa Shyane Daniels, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with attempted capital murder of a Virginia State Trooper and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Daniels was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon, according to online court records, and additional charges are pending.

Police found Daniels in a West End backyard following a Tuesday night shooting involving a Virginia State Trooper.

Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam, 39 is expected to be OK after he was shot in the arm.

The situation began after 11:35 p.m. when Trooper Putnam attempted to pullover a woman driving 87 miles-per-hour in a 60 mph zone Chippenham Parkway north, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said.

“When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Toyota pulled over. As the trooper approached the Toyota, it sped away and a pursuit was initiated,” a state police spokesperson said. “The pursuit continued north on Chippenham Parkway and then onto Parham Road. The Toyota then turned onto September Drive and into a neighborhood."

Zach Sternheimer, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard a "tremendous screech."

"It sounded like an imminent accident,” Sternheimer added.

When the Toyota encountered a dead end, it began to turn around in the cul-de-sac in Lakeway Court. The trooper pulled his patrol car in front of the Toyota to stop it.

“I looked outside and saw there was swat with guns everywhere,” Sternheimer said. “They were nervous, they were serious they had their shield out swat gear on.”

Daniels, police said, got out of her car and fired a gunshot at the trooper as he approached her, the Virginia State Police spokesperson said. The trooper was struck in the arm and in his bulletproof vest. Daniels ran away into the neighborhood.

“At approximately midnight, a second trooper located the woman and commanded her to drop the weapon. The female complied and she was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending at this time,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Henrico County Police immediately responded to the scene, with one Henrico Officer applying a tourniquet to the injured trooper and rendering aid until EMS arrived on scene. The trooper was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening wound.”

A dispatcher can be heard over scanner traffic after the shooting saying, "the trooper is reporting that the suspect has a semi-automatic handgun, which is what she used to shoot him."

No state troopers fired their weapons during the incident.

Putnam graduated the VSP Academy in August 2004. He is assigned to the Area 6 Office located in Powhatan. That office includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, Amelia County and Colonial Heights.

Daniels was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Wake County, North Carolina on numerous assault and weapons charges. She is a convicted felon who was released in 2016. Her parole ended in January. Her prior convictions include, resisting an officer, larceny and shoplifting.