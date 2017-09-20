Woman charged with trying to kill Virginia State Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Karisa Shyane Daniels was booked in Henrico jail overnight, charged with attempting to kill a Virginia State Trooper. Daniels is also charged with Use of a Firearm in Commission of Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Non-violent Felon, according to online court records.

Police found Daniels in a West End backyard following a Tuesday night shooting involving a Virginia State Trooper.

Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam is expected to be OK after he was shot in the arm.

The situation began after 11:35 p.m. when Trooper Putnam attempted to pullover a woman driving 87 miles-per-hour in a 60 mph zone, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said.

"When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Toyota pulled over. As the trooper approached the Toyota, it sped away and a pursuit was initiated," a state police spokesperson said. "The pursuit continued north on Chippenham Parkway and then onto Parham Road. The Toyota then turned onto September Drive and into a neighborhood. When the Toyota encountered a dead end, it began to turn around in the cul-de-sac in Lakeway Court. The trooper pulled his patrol car in front of the Toyota to stop it."

Daniels, police said, got out of her car and fired a gunshot at the trooper as he approached her, the Virginia State Police spokesperson said. The trooper was struck in the arm and in his bulletproof vest.

Daniels ran away into the neighborhood.

"At approximately midnight, a second trooper located the woman and commanded her to drop the weapon. The female complied and she was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending at this time," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Henrico County Police immediately responded to the scene, with one Henrico Officer applying a tourniquet to the injured trooper and rendering aid until EMS arrived on scene. The trooper was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening wound."

No state troopers fired their weapons during the incident.

