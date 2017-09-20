Police investigating second incident of attempted child luring in one week

HOPEWELL, Va. — For the second time in a week, Hopewell Police are investigating a reported incident related to the attempted luring of a child into a vehicle.

This comes one week after it was reported that a couple attempted to lure a child into their car in the 2900 Block of Maple Street. Police believe the two suspicious incidents are unrelated.

The second reported incident happened Tuesday, September 19 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 Block of Dolin St.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the 13 YOA male juvenile was walking to the school bus stop when he was approached by the suspect vehicle,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “The driver then ordered him to get inside at which time the juvenile victim refused and fled to his sister who was waiting at the school bus stop. Both siblings then ran home and immediately contacted police.”

The suspect, described as a black male with a dreadlocks between the ages of 18-25, was last seen leaving the area southbound on S. 21st Ave.

The car in the second incident is described as an early 2000’s model Lincoln Town car, Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, 4-door, silver in color with chrome rims.

“The attached photograph of the suspect vehicle was captured by an alert citizen in the County of Chesterfield during an incident on September 15, 2017,” police said. “The vehicle in the photograph has been positively identified by the victim in the Hopewell incident.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284. Additionally, anyone who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.