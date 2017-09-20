Cell phone of murdered man pinged in Chesterfield after his death: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The cell phone of the man found dead inside his Henrico home was pinged 40 minutes away in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

While the body of 33-year-old Montez A. Matthews was found Tuesday and the ping was Monday morning, sources say they believe Matthews was already dead by then.

Sources said the bing was off Old Hundred Road, 40 minutes away from Matthews’ home in the 3300 block of Frank Road.

Crime expert Steve Neal said once detectives get a lead like the ping, they can advance their investigation.

“One of the things you are going to think about when you find something somewhere is what’s in the general vicinity here? What’s close by? In this case it may be something near a reservoir,” said Neal. “When you got a body of water close by, it’s always a good idea to check that body of water for evidence.”

Richmond homicide detectives were back on Frank Road Wednesday, canvassing the community and doing some follow up work.

Police said they are looking for 37-year-old Shatema Smith and the Mercedes that Matthews owned.

Crime Insider sources tell Burkett the two lived together at the home where Matthews was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Sources added that Matthews was shot multiple times.

Police said Smith is missing and may be in danger and also may have information to help solve Matthew’s murder. She was last seen by family and friends on Saturday evening.

"Smith is described as a black female, 37, who is 5’ 9” tall, approximately 133 pounds, with multiple tattoos (one of them says “TEMA”) on her right arm and left leg."

Police are also looking for Matthews' 2007 Mercedes Benz four-door sedan, silver or gray-colored, with VA license plate VXW-7678.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.