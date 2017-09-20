AMBER Alert involves parents accused of abuse

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for three-month-old Cali Marie Cochran of Haywood County, North Carolina.

Cochran was taken by her parents, 39-year-old Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and 31-year-old Heather Marie Cochran, according to police. The couple was wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges and fled Haywood County, North Caroline with Cali child after an emergency custody order was issued, law enforcement told WGHP.

The couple was believed to be in either a gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500 or a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with North Dakota license plate #489-AWH. They were believed to be last spotted traveling east in I-40 towards South Carolina headed to either Georgia or Florida.

Rex Cochran was described as a white man, about 5′ 7″ tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Marie Cochran was described as a white woman, 5′ 4″ tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of the neck and below her jaw that says “Faith”.

Anyone with information about Amber Alert is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or call 911 or *HP.