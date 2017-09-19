1 of 5 men shot outside Petersburg grocery store dies: sources

PETERSBURG, Va. — One of the five men shot outside of a Petersburg grocery store Sunday night has died, sources confirm to CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The shooting was reported just before 9:40 p.m. outside of Shortt’s Grocery at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets. All five shooting victims appeared to know each other, police said.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s death at this time. At last check two of the five victims were listed in critical condition. None of the victim’s have been identified at this time.

Since the shooting, Petersburg Police have expressed concerns about possible retaliation.

“There is concern, there was talk last night, on the scene of the party’s that were out there that there was going to be retaliation,” Lt. Emanuel Chambliss told CBS 6 Monday afternoon. “We haven’t seen it yet. We’ve posted officers in the Harding Street area and some of the other housing areas as well.”

Police have not released information about a suspect, but did issue a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert for a silver Dodge Charger.

A vehicle that matched that description was stopped, after the shooting, in Chesterfield. The driver was taken into custody, but police have not yet confirmed the driver’s connection — if one exists — to the Petersburg shooting.

If you have information that could help police, call Petersburg Police Department on Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

Nurse helps shooting victims

Janee Brown Williams is a nurse who lives near the Sunday night shooting scene.

Williams, who was taking a nap in between shifts, woke up to gunshots.

“When I heard screaming that’s when I decided to get up and go see what was going on,” she said.

Williams called the scene “hectic.”

“When you’re seeing bodies laid out, it was very horrifying,” she said.

Williams said two of the shooting victims were in really bad shape.

“I began CPR when it seemed like he was going downhill. I wasn’t able to get any respiration out of him so that’s why I begin CPR,” she said.

She also helped another man who’d been shot on his side.

“I had ripped up the shirt and I tied the wound just to put pressure on it so I could stop the bleeding,” Williams said.

Those two men ended up being flown to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

Three other shooting victims were also treated at the hospital.

“The only thing going through my head is that I have to save these men. I’d hate to lose a life,” said Williams.