Train strikes vehicle after it runs off road, onto Chesterfield tracks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a train crash after a car involved in a single-vehicle crash was struck by an oncoming train in Chesterfield County Tuesday evening.

Investigators said around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the 3600 block of Dupuy Road, near Ettrick for a vehicle crash.

Police said the an elderly man ran off the side of the road, struck a tree and stopped on the railroad tracks before being struck by an upcoming training.

The elderly man was able to escape the vehicle before the train crash. He was uninjured.

Police said they are currently working to remove the vehicle from the train tracks.

The 3600 block of Dupuy Road is expected to be closed for “a while.”

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with more information or photos can submit a news tip here.