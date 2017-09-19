Sharon Rae North’s Sweet Sounds of Jazz

RICHMOND, Va. – Sharon Rae North is a talented and acclaimed Richmond musician who has performed at venues across the country. She performed two songs straight from her latest CD, “Sincerely Yours.” Sharon Rae North was accompanied by fellow musicians: Carlita Whitehead, Shine Henley, Gerard Johnson and Lamont Menfield. You can catch Sharon Thursday, September 21st at 8pm at the Tin Pan and then again Saturday, October 14th at 6pm at the Williamsburg Land Conservancy. For more information please visit https://www.sharonraenorth.com/