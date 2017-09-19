Scott’s Addition-based online farmers’ market delivery service expands

RICHMOND, Va. — A local produce delivery company has taken a bite out of its competition.

Seasonal Roots, a Scott’s Addition-based online farmers’ market delivery service, has acquired Dominion Harvest, which was among the first companies in the Richmond area to offer home delivery of farm products in 2009.

The deal closed on Friday for an undisclosed sum.

Seasonal Roots founder Duane Slyder said the acquisition won’t change the services offered for either company. He’s unsure if it will retain the Dominion Harvest name.

“I think it’s good for the members of both sides,” said Slyder, who started the company seven years ago under the name Farm Table. “We’re getting more farmers in one group – they worked with some we didn’t. We’ll be able to use a larger conglomerate of farmers.”

Formerly based in Montpelier, Dominion Harvest will move its staff of three to Seasonal Roots’ headquarters at 3413 Carlton St., which it occupied in June.

Local attorney Michael McCollum of John V. Robinson Law assisted Seasonal Roots in the deal.

This is the company’s first acquisition in its seven-year history. It comes on the heels of a rebrand and $600,000 capital raise last year.

Seasonal Roots’ footprint reaches from the Richmond region to Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia, as well as east through Hampton Roads. Dominion Harvest was in many of the same areas, with a shorter delivery radius.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.