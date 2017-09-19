Naked man seen running down street after online date turns criminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- A naked man was seen running down Highland Avenue in Portsmouth, screaming that he was robbed and needed help.

It all began September 3 after the victim said he met a woman online, according to court records. Court records indicated the online date went terribly wrong.

Records state the victim met up with a woman at a home on Highland Avenue. When he got there and sat down on the sofa, two men came in with bats or poles and allegedly beat him up, made him take off his clothes and took his phone, money, credit cards, and ID.

"This man came running down the street screaming, 'Can you help me, can you help me, please help me, help me?' so I looked over there and he was naked,” neighbor Aaliyah Thompson said.

She ran in her house and gave him a pair of shorts.

Police were called – and the three suspects were arrested.

Messiah A. Silas, 21; Dalvonte L. White, 22 and Sophia M. Shadley, 21 were all charged with robbery, felonious assault and grand larceny. Police said all three suspect are from Portsmouth.

“The good thing with this case is that when the guy asked for help somebody helped and called the police and that's what you want,” Department of Justice professor at Tidewater Community College and retired police officer Rick James said.

He said people need to be careful when online dating. He suggested meeting in public areas, meeting up in a group, and telling others where you are going.

“Men are victims a lot and a lot of times they don't report it,” said James.

Meanwhile, Thompson's dad said he’s proud of his daughter.

“I’m sorry she was exposed to it, but I would've been more hurt if she hadn't given him clothes and had him stand around out here with everything exposed,” said the 15-year-old’s father, Rev. James Edward Thompson.

He said he is glad that with all the people who saw what was going on that his daughter took action to help the naked man.

The three suspects have a court hearing coming up on October 13.