The History of The Gilded Age Mansion at Maymont

Posted 1:56 pm, September 18, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Author Dr. Mary Lynn Bayliss joins us LIVE at Maymont to discuss her biography of Major James and Sallie May Dooley; the couple who bequeathed their beautiful Maymont estate to the city of Richmond nearly 100 years ago.  The book, titled: “The Dooley’s of Richmond: Two Generations of an Irish Immigrant Family in the Old and New South”, is the first full-length biography of the Dooleys.  Dr. Mary Lynn Bayliss will be holding FREE Book & Author events, with the first being on Thursday, September 21st at noon at The Shepherd Center in Richmond.  For more information you can visit http://www.upress.virginia.edu/title/4544