The History of The Gilded Age Mansion at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. – Author Dr. Mary Lynn Bayliss joins us LIVE at Maymont to discuss her biography of Major James and Sallie May Dooley; the couple who bequeathed their beautiful Maymont estate to the city of Richmond nearly 100 years ago. The book, titled: “The Dooley’s of Richmond: Two Generations of an Irish Immigrant Family in the Old and New South”, is the first full-length biography of the Dooleys. Dr. Mary Lynn Bayliss will be holding FREE Book & Author events, with the first being on Thursday, September 21st at noon at The Shepherd Center in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.upress.virginia.edu/title/4544