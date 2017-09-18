Deputy discovers woman crying in truck, arrest men for Abduction

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Three men were arrested and charged in connection to an abduction.

A Stafford deputy discovered a suspicious pick-up truck parked in the back of the Route 17 Commuter Lot Thursday at about 11:30 p.m.

“He immediately noticed two males and a female occupying the front seat of the truck,” a Stafford Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “[The deputy] also noticed the female was crying and appeared to be in some type of distress.”

When the woman would not answer the deputy when he asked if she was OK, he asked the men what was happening.

“One of the males indicated that they were having a verbal argument,” the spokesperson said. “[The deputy] noticed that while he was speaking to the males the female was shaking and appeared scared. At the time the female was sitting between the two males.”

Deputy Simpson told the men to open the door and let the woman out. As he escorted her to his patrol car, she said “help me, get me out of here they have a gun.”

Deputy Simpson drew his firearm and told the men in the truck to show their hands, the spokesperson said.

“As Deputy Simpson got closer to the vehicle he noticed another male subject lying in the back seat area,” according to the spokesperson. “Deputy Simpson quickly secured the firearm.”

One of the men in the truck got out and started to run. He was chased down and taken into custody.

“Detectives learned that [Michael Andrew] McGinnis, [Dallas B.] Corder and [Walter Elton] Tate are all acquaintances of the female victim. Corder picked the victim up at a nearby motel and pulled into an adjoining parking lot where McGinnis and Tate jumped into the truck,” the spokesperson said. “One of the subjects is reported to have put a gun to the victims head and accused her of stealing from him. At some point the victim was driven to the Rt. 17 Commuter Lot where she was held against her will and assaulted.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and later released.

Investigators found two guns in the suspect’s truck.

The following arrest information was released by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Andrew McGinnis, age 23 of Farnham, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and one count of Obstruction of Justice. McGinnis is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Dallas B. Corder, age 25 of Colonial Beach, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Strangulation and one count of Obstruction of Justice. Corder is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Walter Elton Tate, age 18 of Caret, VA was charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction, two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. McGinnis is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.