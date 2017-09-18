One person injured in West End shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An afternoon shooting in a West End neighborhood temporarily put at least two Henrico high schools on lock down.

Police responded to the shooting, at about 2:46 p.m., near Shrader Road and Eunice Drive.

“It is still early in the investigation,” Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Brian Wilson said. “There is one victim with a non-threatening gunshot wound who has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Both Hermitage High School and Tucker High School were placed on a precautionary lock down following the shooting. Both lock downs were lifted and school dismissed at the normal time, a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

The investigation into the West End shooting was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

