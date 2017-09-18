City’s first Bike Restaurant Week runs Sept. 17-21

RICHMOND, Va. – Bike Restaurant Week started Sunday with a group ride through Southside. The inaugural, five-day event runs Sept. 17-21, with 21 restaurants participating all over the city.

The event highlights “the five cardinal directions of the city.”

Each day one direction of town will be highlighted, with a guided bike ride from a central location to all the participating restaurants.

Cycling diners don’t have to join the bike ride to participate.

Those who want to participate and explore the city’s dining options can utilize RVA Bike Share, which launched in August.

The participating restaurants, schedule, and event links for guided rides are below. Unless noted otherwise, restaurants below are participating for their featured day of the week only.

Southside – Sunday September 17 (click to RSVP)

O’Tooles – 10% off total

Crossroads

Laura Lee’s – The Wheel Deal limited-time cocktail special

Legend Brewing Company – 10% off an app

East End – Monday, Sept. 18 (click to RSVP)

Union Market – 10% discount for a prepared food item

Liberty Public House – complimentary Bavarian Pretzels appetizer ($7 value)

Casa del Barco – complimentary Queso de la Casa appetizer ($8.50 value)

Station 2 – complimentary Potato Chip App served with a small Beer Cheese

Northside – Tuesday, Sept. 19 (click to RSVP)

Black Hand – 10% off all week at both locations

Stir Crazy – free 12 oz drip coffee or iced tea

Lunch/Supper

Luncheonette (Brookland Park location) – 20% off total

West End – Wednesday, Sept. 20 (click to RSVP)

Lamplighter – $.25 off all purchases, all three locations

Palani Drive – 10% off plus free chips and salsa

Ellwood Thompson’s – free Ellwood Thompson tshirt

Stuzzi – $6 margherita pizza ($7.99 value)

Downtown – Thursday, Sept. 21 (click to RSVP)

Alchemy Coffee – 20% off total all week, free espresso on Thursday. Each requires tag on social media picture

Garnett’s downtown – free cookie with purchase

Mama J’s – 10% off total all week

Flora – $2 off all non-happy hour items

My Noodle & Bar – 10% off all week