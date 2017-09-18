City’s first Bike Restaurant Week runs Sept. 17-21
RICHMOND, Va. – Bike Restaurant Week started Sunday with a group ride through Southside. The inaugural, five-day event runs Sept. 17-21, with 21 restaurants participating all over the city.
The event highlights “the five cardinal directions of the city.”
Each day one direction of town will be highlighted, with a guided bike ride from a central location to all the participating restaurants.
Cycling diners don’t have to join the bike ride to participate.
Those who want to participate and explore the city’s dining options can utilize RVA Bike Share, which launched in August.
The participating restaurants, schedule, and event links for guided rides are below. Unless noted otherwise, restaurants below are participating for their featured day of the week only.
Southside – Sunday September 17 (click to RSVP)
O’Tooles – 10% off total
Crossroads
Laura Lee’s – The Wheel Deal limited-time cocktail special
Legend Brewing Company – 10% off an app
East End – Monday, Sept. 18 (click to RSVP)
Union Market – 10% discount for a prepared food item
Liberty Public House – complimentary Bavarian Pretzels appetizer ($7 value)
Casa del Barco – complimentary Queso de la Casa appetizer ($8.50 value)
Station 2 – complimentary Potato Chip App served with a small Beer Cheese
Northside – Tuesday, Sept. 19 (click to RSVP)
Black Hand – 10% off all week at both locations
Stir Crazy – free 12 oz drip coffee or iced tea
Lunch/Supper
Luncheonette (Brookland Park location) – 20% off total
West End – Wednesday, Sept. 20 (click to RSVP)
Lamplighter – $.25 off all purchases, all three locations
Palani Drive – 10% off plus free chips and salsa
Ellwood Thompson’s – free Ellwood Thompson tshirt
Stuzzi – $6 margherita pizza ($7.99 value)
Downtown – Thursday, Sept. 21 (click to RSVP)
Alchemy Coffee – 20% off total all week, free espresso on Thursday. Each requires tag on social media picture
Garnett’s downtown – free cookie with purchase
Mama J’s – 10% off total all week
Flora – $2 off all non-happy hour items
My Noodle & Bar – 10% off all week