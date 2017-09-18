ATVs collide in field; three kids seriously hurt in crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three children were listed in serious, but stable, condition following a weekend ATV crash.

The crash was reported Saturday, at about 8:15 p.m., in a field off the 5100 block of Prince George Drive in Prince George County.

“Responding officers found four juveniles complaining of injuries. Three of the juveniles sustained serious injuries,” Prince George Police spokesperson Officer Alexis Grochmal said. “Two were taken by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center, while one was taken by ambulance.”

Police said it appeared the children, whose ages were not released, were “riding two ATV-type vehicles when they collided in a field.”

The crash happened on private property, police said. This incident remained under investigation.

