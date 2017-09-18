Missing Prince George man found dead, death investigation underway

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a missing Prince George man was found dead Monday.

Mathew Wallace was last seen 11 days ago when he walked away from his home around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The 26-year-old was in need of his medication, according to family members.

Prince George Police have changed the investigation from a missing person report to a death investigation. Police have not released any information about where Wallace was found.

Family members said Wallace did not have a cell phone, money or identification with him when he went missing. He was last seen off of Sandy Ridge Rd. Wallace formerly served in the Army, police confirmed.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.