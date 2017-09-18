Missing 26-year-old Prince George man needs medicine

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have asked for help locating a Prince George resident who is in need of medication, and who was last seen by his family 11 days ago.

Mathew Wallace walked away from his home around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. He is in need of his medication, according to family members.

Wallace is described as a 26-year-old black male, 5’8” and approximately 200 lbs.

He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

Family members said he does not have a cell phone, money or identification with him.

Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

He was last seen off of Sandy Ridge Rd. Wallace formerly served in the Army, police confirmed.